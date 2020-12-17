James F. Carter, 86, Darien, WI, died December 17, 2020, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Verneal E. (Vicky) Magner, 98, Beloit, WI, died December 17, 2020, at Beloit Senior Living. Private family services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
James R. Little, 73, Beloit, WI, died December 16, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.