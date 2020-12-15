Roscoe M. ""Rocky"" Iverson, 92, of Janesville, died December 14, 2020, at home. Services will be private. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Danny A. Wuthrich, 85, of Rockton, died December 14, 2020, in Rockford, IL. Arrangements by Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel.
Robert Leroy Eagan, 83, of Delavan, died December 14, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life will be in the Spring. Betzer Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Eagan Family.
Charles "Chuck" George Lamon, 64, Pittsville, died December 14, 2020, Rembs Funeral Home, www.rembsfh.com.
Bruce A. Hansen, 66, of Lake Geneva, died December 11, 2020, at his home. Graveside service and Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove in Spring. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, proudly serving the Hansen family.
Verna Bittrick, 91, Beloit, WI, died October 31, 2020, Madison, WI. Heritage Nursing Home.
Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 14, 2020, in Delavan, Wisconsin. Friends may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com