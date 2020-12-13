Lynne Elizabeth (Milleson) Kreisman, 67, Woodstock, died December 8, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital. A private graveside will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Sally Kelley Heineke, 78, Beloit, WI, died December 9, 2020, Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial service for Sally's family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Duane L. ""Duey"" Thompson, 70, Beloit, died December 11, 2020, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Kenneth E. Hollenbach, 85, Beloit, died December 12, 2020, at Fair Oaks Nursing Home in South Beloit, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Jerry Wilson, 75, Beloit, died December 12, 2020, Beloit Memorial Hospital. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Nancy A. (Wooddell) Fetting, 77, of Janesville, died December 11, 2020, at ner home. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donal J. Wolf, 96, Beloit, WI, died December 11, 2020, VA Hospital, Madison, WI. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Donal will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.