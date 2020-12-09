Laurel A. Pitchford, 67, Beloit, died December 3, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Robert W. Pitchford, 73, Beloit, died December 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
LouRae Kremer, 88, Beloit, died December 9, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.