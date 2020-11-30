Edward H. Wyss, 73, Boulder Junction, WI, died November 27, 2020, Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A Visitation of Remembrance for Ed will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Ray W. Wolf, 58, Janesville, died November 19, 2020, in his home. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Richard J. Burkman, 86, Beloit, died November 28, 2020, Willowick Moments, Clinton, WI. A Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Ricky N. Tillett, 31, Beloit, died November 28, 2020, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Stacy Alshanski, 40, of Beloit, died November 22, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin. at UW Hospital. No public services will be conducted. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
John Christian Young, 79, Beloit, died November 24, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Private services will be conducted at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Maxine M. (Koch) Smith, 71, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died November 25, 2020, at her home in Beloit. No public services will be conducted. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Ella Louise "Betty" (Campbell) Pouewells, 69, Beloit, died November 26, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Ronald Lee Wyse, 66, Clinton, died November 28, 2020, at Alden Meadow Estates in Clinton, WI. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
James Edward Singletary, 83, of Beloit, died November 11, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.