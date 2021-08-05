Ruth M. Posey, 85, of Cudahy, died July 29, 2021, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. A private gathering of family and friends will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Janice Niedermeier, 71, Clinton, died August 4, 2021, at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Deborah Lee "Debbie" Litzler, 67, Beloit, died August 4, 2021, UW Madison Trauma Life Center in Madison, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Dannie Evans, Sr., 74, of Beloit, died August 1, 2021, at his home. Services are 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at New Zion Baptist Church. Public viewing is 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Frankie Lee (Harden) Thomas, 84, of Beloit, died August 1, 2021, at her home. Services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Higher Ground Christian Center. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.