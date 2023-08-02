Luz Naria (Landa) Salgado, 61, of Beloit, died Aug. 1 at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.

Raymond J. Smith, 61, of Beloit, died July 26 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.

  

