William "Bill" Alexander "Bill" Trester, 81, Lake Geneva, died July 23, 2021, at home.. There are no services planned for Bill at this time. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of William "Bill" Trester.
Colleen Wallis, 88, Janesville, died July 26, 2021, her daughter's home. Service 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 14, at Faith Lutheran Church. Visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Shirley A. (Nacke) Bigelow, 84, Darien, WI, died July 31, 2021, a. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Darien Cemetery (North Walworth Street, Darien, WI). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Bigelow family.
Mercedes Elizabeth Webster, 56, Beloit, Wisconsin, died July 29, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services are 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation is one hour before the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit is assisting the family. Condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Christy Lee Davis, 44, of Madison, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died July 30, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Jeffery L Marshall, 64, of Janesville, died July 30, 2021, Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford, WI. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7th at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 7th at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.