Jean M. Jensen, 89, of Janesville, died August 25, 2022, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facilty. Services are pending with SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Robin Kay (Bradley) Johnson, 54, Mt. Morris,IL, died August 22, 2022, at home. Robin will be cremated. She requested no funeral. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1001 2nd Avenue, Rockford, IL. To send a condolence or share a memory, visit olsonfh.com
Mary F. Elliott, 90, South Beloit, IL, died August 24, 2022, Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI. Arrangements are pending with the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Daniel Owen Mullen, 82, Beloit, died August 26, 2022, Willowick Assisted Living. A Funeral Service will be at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Marshall D. Fairman, 65, Beloit, WI, died August 26, 2022, at home. Private family services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Lin Lucille (Longman) Howard, 81, of Shopiere, died August 25, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to the time of services on October 14, 2022 at the funeral home.
Jean R. Johnson, 97, Beloit, WI, died August 26, 2022, at Willowick Assisted Living. A Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.