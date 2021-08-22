Doris L. "Dorie" Shoemaker, 77, Delavan, died August 14, 2021, .. Visitation on August 30, 2021 at the Funeral Home(118 S. 2nd St., Delavan)from 11a.m.-1:00p.m. service at 1:00 p.m. Private Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan is proudly serving the family.
Bonnie J. Hamilton, 79, Beloit, died August 19, 2021, Sun Valley East. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Joey J. Kopplin, 45, Beloit, died August 18, 2021, Janesville, WI. A Celebration of Joey's life will be held in the spring at Beckman Mill. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Marilyn Delaney, 80, Beloit, died August 19, 2021, at home. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Floral Lawn Cemetery.
Paul Nelson Collins, 65, Beloit, died December 12, 2020, at home. A Celebration of Paul's life will be from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Harry Moore Pavilion, 1240 Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI.
Josephine M. Winkler, 93, Delavan, died July 29, 2021, at home. Private services were held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Raymond Matteson, 77, Loomis, CA, died July 22, 2021, Orlando, FL. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 to the time of service. Daley Murphy Wisch assisted the family.