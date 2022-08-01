Death notices for Aug. 2, 2022 Aug 1, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ArmatoMartin T. Armato, 95, of Delavan, died July 29 at Sherwood Lodge in Williams Bay. Private Family Services are being held. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Roscoe, Rockford man charged David Richard Dwyer Beloit motorcyclist dies following crash on Saturday Beloit principal retires after 27 years in district Beloit elementary and intermediate schools awarded grants from Wisconsin DPI Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime