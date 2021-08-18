Joyce E. (Lenz) Jacobs, 69, Darien, WI, died August 15, 2021, .. Visitation from 11:00a.m- 12:00p.m. Service at 12:00p.m. on August 20, 2021 at Our Redeemer Church (416 W Geneva St, Delavan). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel is proudly serving the family.
Tammy S. Edwards, 54, Delavan, died August 15, 2021, .. Visitation on August 19th, 2021 from 11am-1pm with Service at 1pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church(416 Geneva Street, Delavan, WI). Burial will take place at the Clinton Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel is proudly serving the family.
Doris L. "Dorie" Shoemaker, 77, Delavan, died August 14, 2021, .. Visitation on August 30, 2021 at the Funeral Home(118 S. 2nd St., Delavan)from 11a.m.-1:00p.m. service at 1:00 p.m. Private Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan is proudly serving the family.
Leticia Chavez-Garcia, 58, Delavan, died August 14, 2021, .. Visitation on August 19, 2021 5-7p.m. at-FUNERAL HOME(118 S. 2nd St., Delavan). Mass held August 20, 2021 3 p.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church(714 E Walworth Ave, Delavan). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of is proudly serving the family.
Rita M. (Leon) Kaye, 96, Lake Geneva, died August 14, 2021, Geneva Lake Manor. Services and full obituary are currently pending. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Kaye family.
Elsie J. Lauzon, 84, Beloit, died August 18, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.