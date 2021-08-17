Death notices for Aug. 18, 2021 Aug 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas L. Nozicka, 73, Lake Geneva, died August 2, 2021, at home. Per Tom's request there will be no services at this time. To post a condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lincoln Academy Director of Finance and Operations resigns Lincoln Academy's newly hired principal let go, El-Amin hired Woman attacked on Saturday in South Beloit Man ordered to prison in 2020 Sullivan crash Janesville teen dies in single-vehicle crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime