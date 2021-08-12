Death notices for Aug. 13, 2021 Aug 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry M. Kuhn, 69, Roscoe, IL, died August 10, 2021, at home. Arrangements pending with Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lincoln Academy's newly hired principal let go, El-Amin hired Beloit man enters plea in 2016 fatal shooting, sentencing set Beloit school district food trucks ready to roll Janesville teen dies in single-vehicle crash Authorities announce murder charges over woman's body found in Roscoe storage unit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime