Esther Naomi "Ma" (Hinzpeter) Laskowski, 84, Lake Geneva, died July 30, 2021, Lakeland Nursing Home. Services be on Monday August 16th, 2021, at 6:00pm at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.Visitation will be from 4:00pm till the time of service.To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Susan Quirk-Hoppe, 54, Lakewood, Colorado, died July 30, 2021, Lakewood, Colorado. Please join the family on Saturday August 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1101 Logan St. in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Gerrie E. Dunaway, 69, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died August 10, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Christy Lee (Martell) Davis, 44, of Madison, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died July 31, 2021, at home. A memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit, Wisconsin. Condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Kennie Woodham, 81, Janesville, died August 10, 2021, at St Elizabeth Home. Professional service entrusted to Foster Funeral and Compassion Cremation Services, Beloit, WI
Donald C. Propp, 93, of Beloit, died August 10, 2021, at home. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.