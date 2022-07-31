George Arnold, 85, of Beloit, died July 30 at home. Funeral Service will be at noon on Aug. 5 in the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Austin
James Maxwell “Max” Austin, 52, of Beloit, died July 29 at home. A Celebration of Life will be from 3—8 p.m. on Aug. 6 at The Grand Slam, 173 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Hagen
Lois J (Meyer) Hagen, 96, of Janesville, died July 29 at Cedar Crest. Services will be at 2 p.m. Aug 2 at the Cedar Crest Chapel, Janesville. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Shipler
Merwyn E “Butch” Shipler, 80, of Milton, died July 26 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3—5 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Smith
Demetrius Andrew Smith, 28, of Madison, formerly of Janesville, died July 21 at home. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services on Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
Swanson
Joseph Raymond Swanson, 79, of South Beloit died July 27 St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. A memorial visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 followed by a sharing of memories service at 2 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home 424 Prospect St., Beloit.