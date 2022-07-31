Arnold

George Arnold, 85, of Beloit, died July 30 at home. Funeral Service will be at noon on Aug. 5 in the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Recommended for you