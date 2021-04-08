Raymond C. Darnell, 78, Rockford, IL, died April 1, 2021, Memorial Medical Center, Las Cruces, NM. Services for Ray will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home.
Eva A Bullock, 72, Beloit, at home. A visitation will be Friday, April 9th, 2021 1:00pm - 2:00pm with at service at 2:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist 1151 E. Grand Ave Beloit, WI 53511.
Margaret Turner, 74, Beloit, died March 31, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. A Visitation will be Saturday, April 10th, 2021 3:00pm - 4:00pm with at service to follow at Foster Funeral Service 1650 Huebbe Parkway, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511
Novella Lillian (Moore) Johnson, 87, of Beloit, died April 6, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Robert "Bob" Gilliam, 92, formerly of Beloit, died March 24, 2021, Desoto, Texas. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Condolences can be shared and service information is located at www.hansengravitt.com.
Betty M. Fogle, 93, Beloit, died April 7, 2021, Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Lauren A. Hartung, 62, Beloit, died April 6, 2021, at home. A celebration of Lauren's life will be held by the family. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.