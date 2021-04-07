Kenneth Hanson, 83, Beloit, died April 4, 2021, in Beloit.. Services pending with Roth Family Cremation Center.
Malerie "Mal" (Richardson) Schupbach, 34, Beloit, died April 4, 2021, unexpectedly in an automobile accident. Funeral Service will be at 3:00pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
Robert "Bob" Erickson, 76, South Beloit, IL, died April 6, 2021, at home. Per Bob's request, private family services will be held in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.