George Smith, 74, Beloit, died March 29, 2023, at Home. A Celebration of Life with Family and Friends at Foster Funeral Service (Beloit) - Monday 04/03/23 - 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Charles Edward Hupe, 86, Lake Geneva, died March 25, 2023, at home. Services for Charles will be held in the future in Lafayette, Indiana. To post an online condolence please www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Charles's family.
Shirley Ward, 86, Beloit, died March 30, 2023, Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, Rockford, IL. Funeral Service will be at 11:00a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
Lawrence A. Gray, Jr., 56, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 30, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Steven R. Engle, 52, Beloit, died March 31, 2023, at home. There will be a celebration of life for Steven held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Please contact members of his family for additional details. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.