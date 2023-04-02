George Smith, 74, Beloit, died March 29, 2023, at Home. A Celebration of Life with Family and Friends at Foster Funeral Service (Beloit) - Monday 04/03/23 - 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Charles Edward Hupe, 86, Lake Geneva, died March 25, 2023, at home. Services for Charles will be held in the future in Lafayette, Indiana. To post an online condolence please www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Charles's family.

