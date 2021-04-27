Terry L Spence, 63, Rockford, died April 15, 2021, at Home. A visitation will be on May 2, 2021 from 2pm to 5pm at Foster Funeral Home; Visitation will be on May 3, 2021 from 12pm to 1pm with a service at New Life Ministries International, Beloit, WI
Harold A. Converse, 55, of Delavan, WI, died April 23, 2021, Mercy Janesville. Services are currently pending. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Converse Family.
Domingo Hernandez, 70, of Elkhorn Area, died April 26, 2021, at Aurora Lakeland. Private Services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Hernandez Family.
Michelle Ann Christenson, 56, of Burlington and formerly of Lake Geneva, died April 24, 2021, at her residence. Services are pending at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Hasmukhbhai Sukhabhai Patel, 70, Lake Geneva, died April 27, 2021, at home. Services will be held on Wednesday April 28th, 2021 at 10:00am at Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, Wisconsin. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Rex Alan Baker, 68, Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Rockton, IL, died April 20, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. A Visitation of Remembrance for Rex will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium.