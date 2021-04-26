Donald Miller, 92, of Largo, FL, died April 22, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Robert "Bob" Gilliam, 92, formerly of Beloit, died March 24, 2021, in Duncanville, Texas. Visitation is 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 followed by a Family Celebration of Life at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Mark Nelson, 58, of Beloit, died January 12, 2021, at his home. Graveside services are 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Rockton Township Cemetery. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Robert Riley, 71, of Beloit, WI, died April 22, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
Daisy Smithson, 97, formerly of Beloit, died April 19, 2021, St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Larry Heinrich, 50, of Beloit, WI, died April 24, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family.