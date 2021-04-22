Roberta "Bobbi" Oxford, 79, Janesville, died April 14, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Services will be on Tuesday April 27th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00am till 2:00pm at the funeral home on the 27th. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Russell J. Wilson, 79, Elkhorn, WI, died April 21, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. Russ's Private Family Service will take place in the Brian Mark Funeral Home in Clinton. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Wilson family on our website at brianmarkfh.com.