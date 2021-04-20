David B. Lang, 86, Roscoe, IL, died April 18, 2021, North Pointe Terrace. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
