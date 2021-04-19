Stella J. Dressler, 83, Beloit, died April 18, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services will be at 11:00a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Joseph "Joe" Pavia, 74, Beloit, died April 17, 2021, Amberwood Care Center, Rockford, IL. Memorial Service will be at 5pm on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3pm until the time of service.