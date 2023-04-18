James Farrell Jr., 69, of Clinton, died April 15, 2023, at home. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in the Clinton Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.

Leslie F ""Les"" Allen, 75, Darien, WI, died April 17, 2023, at his Residence. Visitation will be held at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Delavan (118 South 2nd Street) on Thursday April 20 from 4-7PM and Friday, April 21 from 10-11am with Service at 11am with Pastor Bob Kamps Officiating. Burial Darien Cemetery.

