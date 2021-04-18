Bernina Barker, 48, Beloit, died April 1, 2021, in Madison. A Visitation will be Monday, April 19th, 2021 11:00am - 12:00pm with a service at 12:00 pm at Foster Funeral Service Beloit, 1650 Huebbe Parkway, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511
Joyce Kraeplin, 94, of Beloit, WI, died April 15, 2021, at home. Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Dennis Lee Hague, 77, Lake Geneva Area, died April 16, 2021, at home. A Celebration will be at the funeral home(515-Center-ST-Lake Geneva,WI) on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. with time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, serving the family.
Cheryl J. Catlett, 76, of Janesville, died April 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.