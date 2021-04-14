Dr. Sara Ann Johnson, 80, Chicago, died April 8, 2021, At home.. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 16th from 1 pm-6 pm in Lake Geneva Wisconsin, at Derrick Funeral Home. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Alvin Earl Hammell, 61, Orfordville, died April 13, 2021, Janesville Mercy. Orfordville - Alvin Hammell, died on April 13, 2021 at Janesville Mercy Hospital. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
Mark H Wirkus, 58, of Janesville, died April 12, 2021, at UW Hospital, Madison. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16th at First Lutheran Church. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at church.