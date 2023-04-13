Shawn M. Lowery, 49, South Beloit, IL, died April 2, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m., until time of ceremony.
Larry A. Gray, 56, Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 30, 2023, in Beloit. A spaghetti/benefit dinner will be 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Capone's in South Beloit. Memorial visitation is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit followed by a potluck dinner at Leeson's Park.
Kenda C. Heckmann, 76, of Janesville, died April 11, 2023, at home. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday April19th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be on April 19th from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Kimberly Williamson, 43, Janesville, died March 30, 2023, Beloit. A visitation will be at Community Baptist ( South Beloit) - Saturday 04/15/23 - 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the Service at 12:00 pm. Service entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service Beloit, WI
Michael Nolan, 50, Janesville, died March 28, 2023, at Home. A Visitation will be at Foster Funeral Service (Beloit, WI) - Saturday 04/15/23 - 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the Service at 3:00 pm. Services entrusted to Foster Funeral Service Beloit, WI.