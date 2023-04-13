Shawn M. Lowery, 49, South Beloit, IL, died April 2, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m., until time of ceremony.

Larry A. Gray, 56, Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 30, 2023, in Beloit. A spaghetti/benefit dinner will be 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Capone's in South Beloit. Memorial visitation is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit followed by a potluck dinner at Leeson's Park.

