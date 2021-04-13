David Moore, 70, of Monroe, Wisconsin, died April 5, 2021, at his home. Memorial gathering is 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 840 West 8th Street, Monroe, Wisconsin 53566. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Pedro Velez, 80, Lake Geneva, died April 10, 2021, at Burlington Memorial. Private Services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Daniel Boyer-Nuetzmann-Riebel, 34, of South Beloit, died April 11, 2021, in South Beloit, IL.. Memorial visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.