William David "Billy" Wilson, 69, Trenton, died April 6, 2021, Washington County Hospital, Washington, Iowa. Services are private. For more information visit www.jonesfh.com. Billy was born February 19, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William E. and Mildred E. (Faircloth) Wilson. He worked for Tryaton Logistics Company LLC.
