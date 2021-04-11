Gilbert G ""Gib"" Frye, 91, Elkhorn, died December 4, 2020, at home. Celebration of Gilbert's Life will be held 11:00 am followed by an open house reception from 11:30 am until 2:00 pm Saturday April 17, 2021 at Evergreen County Club Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
John E. Brickson, 73, Beloit, died April 8, 2021, at home.. A Time of Remembrance will be at 3:00p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. A visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00p.m. until the time of service.
William David "Billy" Wilson, 69, Trenton, died April 6, 2021, Washington County Hospital, Washington, Iowa. Services are private. For more information visit www.jonesfh.com Billy was born February 19, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William E. and Mildred E. (Faircloth) Wilson. He worked for Tryaton Logistics Company LLC.
Margaret K. Austin, 84, Beloit, WI, died April 8, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Daryl L. Swain, 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died April 11, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Novella L. Johnson, 87, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died April 6, 2021, at her home. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
