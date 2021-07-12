Cartwright
Ella Cartwright , 74, of Beloit, died July 7 at home. Visitation will be from noon—1 p.m. on July 16 at New Life Church, 1400 Harvey St., Beloit. Service will be at 1 p.m. July 16 at New Life Church. Professional service entrusted to Foster Funeral Service, Beloit
Hansen
Kenneth Hansen , 79, of Beloit, died July 5 at Agrace Hospice. Professional service entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit.
Longman
Marian E. Longman , 101, of Janesville, died July 5 at Rock Haven. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. July 17 at Emerald Grove Congregational Church with visitation from 2—3:30 p.m. July 17 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.