Mitchell
Richard D. “Dick” Mitchell, 91, Beloit, died Oct. 3 at home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel.
Hansen
Claudia R (Gifford) Hansen, 92, Janesville, died Oct. 1 at home. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Milton Cemetery in Milton, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10—11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Byrum
John M Byrum, 68, Janesville, died Sept. 29 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3—5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will not be held until a later date.
Clay
George J. Clay Jr., 96, Beloit, died Oct. 2 at the VA Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit.