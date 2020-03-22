Bartz
Allan Richard Bartz, 80, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at SSM Health—St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Private graveside services with military rites will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Benesh
Richard Louis Benesh Jr., 85, of Brodhead, passed away on March 17 at the Monroe Hospice Home, Monroe. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead.
Clickner
Nancy Ann Clickner, 82, of Beloit, died on Friday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Howard
Sallie E. Howard, 93, of Beloit, died Friday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Leavy
Christopher Leavy, 58, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Ruttner
Dan G. Ruttner, 70, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Sams
Richard Woodville Sams, 83, passed away on March 15. Memorial to be held at Westshire Lakes Clubhouse, Delavan, at a later date. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Woodman
Tommie “Tom” L. Woodman, 69, of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville.
