Bartz

Allan Richard Bartz, 80, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at SSM Health—St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Private graveside services with military rites will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Benesh

Richard Louis Benesh Jr., 85, of Brodhead, passed away on March 17 at the Monroe Hospice Home, Monroe. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead.

Clickner

Nancy Ann Clickner, 82, of Beloit, died on Friday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Howard

Sallie E. Howard, 93, of Beloit, died Friday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Leavy

Christopher Leavy, 58, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Ruttner

Dan G. Ruttner, 70, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Sams

Richard Woodville Sams, 83, passed away on March 15. Memorial to be held at Westshire Lakes Clubhouse, Delavan, at a later date. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.

Woodman

Tommie “Tom” L. Woodman, 69, of Beloit, died on Friday at his home. Private family services will be held. Arrangements with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville.

