Anderson
Eric R. Anderson, 59, of Milton, died on Monday at his home. A visitation will be held from noon—3 p.m. on Sunday, with a sharing of memories at 2:30 p.m., at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Janesville.
Fields
Dylan Michael Fields, 25, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday. A funeral service for Dylan will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
Ford
Linda J. Ford, 68, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at her home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Mortimer
Russell Lee Mortimer, 85, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Private family services were held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Ritter
Betty J. Ritter, 95, of Beloit, passed away on Sept. 23 at her home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Further visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Tadder
Angelina M. Tadder, 54, of Beloit, died on Tuesday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.