Farr
Hazel Farr, 97, of Beloit, died on March 3. Her visitation and service have been postponed for a later date. Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Webster
Larry M. Webster, 68, of Beloit, died Monday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Wimmer
Frances Wimmer, 73, of Beloit, died Wednesday at Green Knoll in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.