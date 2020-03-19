Farr

Hazel Farr, 97, of Beloit, died on March 3. Her visitation and service have been postponed for a later date. Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Webster

Larry M. Webster, 68, of Beloit, died Monday at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Wimmer

Frances Wimmer, 73, of Beloit, died Wednesday at Green Knoll in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.

