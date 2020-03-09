Bartnick
Anthony W. Bartnick, 95, of Williams Bay, passed away on March 5 at Bright Oaks of Aurora, Illinois. A service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.
Daniels
Lucille Daniels, 79, of Beloit, passed away on March 3 at St. Luke Hospital, Milwaukee. A service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Beloit Life Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Friday at the church. Arrangements with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Ehrenberg
Phyllis C. Ehrenberg, 79, of Janesville, died on Monday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.
Fry
Mitchell D. Fry, 60, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at his home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.
Lathrop
Darlene Edna (Green) Lathrop, 63, of Rockton, died on Sunday. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton.
Pulliam
Shakeeya Pulliam, 24, of Beloit, passed away on March 2 at Javon Bea Hospital. A service will be at noon on Thursday at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of God, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Arrangements with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
