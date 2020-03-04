Blanco-Melchor

Linda Kay (Partridge) Blanco-Melchor, 75, of South Beloit, died on Monday at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

Bell

Aaron Bell, 83, of Beloit, died on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Bonner

Ronald W. Bonner, 60, of Beloit, died on Feb. 14 at his home. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Daniels

Lucille Daniels, 79, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.

Floyd

Walter Floyd, 73, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Keller

Barbara Winifred Keller, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Feb. 28. A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Family Worship Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Arrangements with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.

Kocourek

Kathleen Kocourek, 57, of Lake Geneva, died on Feb. 27. Services will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.

