Bell
Aaron Bell, 83, of Beloit, passed away on March 2 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Broihahn
Shirley L. Broihahn, 91, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Tuesday at the Geneva Lake Manor Care Center. A private family service will be held at the Roselawn Memory Garden Chapel, Lake Geneva. Arrangements with Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Burtness
Idell “Peggy” Burtness, 89, of Evansville/Orfordville, died on Feb. 29 at Evansville Manor. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements with Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville.
Fonseca
Juan Fonseca, 79, of Delavan, died on Tuesday at his home. Funeral services will be at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 5—8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Perry
Ruth Mary Perry, 85, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on March 10 at the chapel at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit. Arrangements with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Rabehl
Wilbert J. Rabehl, 79, of Clinton, died on Monday at his home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.
Storms
Nadia Lynn Storms, 20, of Taloga, Okla., formerly of Beloit, died on Feb. 23. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Beloit Family Worship Center, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.