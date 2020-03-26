Miller
Paul Edward Miller, 83, formerly of Orfordville, passed away on March 20 at Providence Hospital, Everett, Wash. Arrangements with Evergreen Funeral Home, Everett, Wash.
Monroe
Caroline B. Monroe, 91, of Clinton, died on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Private family graveside service will be held at Clinton Cemetery. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
