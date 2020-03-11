Butts
Bradley Butts, 59, of Monroe, formerly of Beloit, passed away on Sunday. Arrangements with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Wiles
Michael J. Wiles, 62, of Newton, Wisconsin, died on Monday. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
