Brown
Robert Scofield Brown, 69, of Beloit, died on Monday at his home. There will be no services. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Burdick
Martin P. Burdick, 63, of South Beloit, died on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Public funeral services are postponed. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
DeCarlo
Diana Lynn DeCarlo, 60, of Janesville, died on Tuesday at her home. Public funeral services are postponed. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Monroe
Caroline B. Monroe, 91, of Clinton, died on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Sherrod
Thelma J. Sherrod, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at her home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.