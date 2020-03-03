Christiansen
Dale Allen Christiansen, 67, of Caledonia, Ill., died on Thursday at SwedishAmerican Hospital, Rockford. There will be no formal services. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton Chapel.
Farr
Hazel Farr, 96, of Beloit, passed away today. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Jones
Edward Roy Jones, 74, of Brodhead, died on Monday at Pleasant View Nursing Home. No services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kastner
Lorraine Kastner, 93, of Milton, died on Feb. 25. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements with Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit.
Kirkpatrick
Elaine E. Kirkpatrick, 72, of Beloit, died on Feb. 25 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. No local services will be held. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.
Perry
Ruth Perry, 85, of Beloit, passed away today at Autumn Lakes, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Weiser
Katherine Weiser, 52, of Janesville, died on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held at later date. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.