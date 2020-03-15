Ehrenberg
Phyllis C. Ehrenberg, 79, of Janesville, died on March 9 at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Private family services have taken place. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Giacalone
Matthew Jack “Tino” Giacalone, 90, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Beloit, passed away on March 10 at his home. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Raphael Parish, Glendale, Arizona. Visitation will be from 5—8 p.m. on Monday at Heritage Funeral Chapel, Peoria, Arizona.
Haneman
Robert “Bob” Haneman, 62, of Lake Geneva, passed away on March 10 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4—8 p.m. on Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Further visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Friday at the church.
Hertlein
Joseph “JoJo” Lee Hertlein, 18, of Janesville, passed away on March 10. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Heyerdahl
Richard C. Heyerdahl, 84, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Homans
Karen A. Homans, 74, of West Bend, Wisconsin, passed away on Feb. 29 at Froedtert Hospital, West Bend. Private family services were held at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Lopez
Aleena R. Lopez, 14, of Janesville, died on March 11 at her home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1—4 p.m. on Friday at Life Celebration Center, Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville.
Prieve
Elaine Rose Auguste (Wilhelm) Prieve, 88, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday at Beloit Senior Living. A time of remembrance will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Reynolds
Joe E. Reynolds, 82, of Beloit, died on March 1 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be from noon—4 p.m. on March 29 at Iron Works Hotel, Beloit. A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. on April 3 at Shaul Cemetery, Ottumwa, Iowa. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home, Beloit.
Schauer
James Robert Schauer, 91, of Janesville, died on Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Shepherd
John Wesley Shepherd, 89, of Beloit, died on Friday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Sturm
Betty J. Sturm, 85, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Wasserstrass
Patricia R. Wasserstrass, 71, of Beloit, died on March 13 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be from 5—8 p.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Watson
Ada L. Watson, 83, passed away on March 14 at her home. A service will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wolters
Mildred “Millie” Wolters, 77, of Janesville, died on Friday at her home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
