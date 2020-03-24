Burdick
Martin P. Burdick, 63, of South Beloit, died on Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Clickner
Nancy Ann Clickner, 82, of Beloit, died on Friday at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
DeCarlo
Diana DeCarlo, 60, of Janesville, died on Tuesday at her home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Leavy
Christopher Cornelius Leavy, 58, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee. Private services will be held. Individual viewing of the remains will be available from 10 a.m .- 2 p.m. on Monday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Wilkins
Alma N. Wilkins, 100, of Delavan, died on Monday at her home. Private family viewing and burial will be held. Public services will be in the spring around June 13. Arrangements with Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Wrabella
Jessie Cora Wrabella, 91, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at the Suites of Beloit. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
