Bolgrien
William A. Bolgrien, 87, of Beloit, died on Wednesday at his home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Further visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Tuesday at the church.
Lathrop
Joshua Roman Lathrop, 33, of Rockton, died on Feb. 26. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton.
