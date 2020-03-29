Bender
Theodore “Ted” Bender, 83, of Delavan, died on Thursday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements with Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan.
Livengood
Gerald Livengood, 73, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Messer
Ernest A. Messer, 84, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Private family services were held. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Pergolski
Gary L. Pergolski, 75, of Beloit, passed away at his home. A private family service will be held next week. A public burial and service will be held in late spring at St. Germain Cemetery, St. Germain, Wisconsin. Arrangements with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville.
