Cheadle
Charles James “Jim” Cheadle, 76, of Beloit, died on Thursday. A time of remembrance will be at 3 p.m. on April 4 at The Brass Rail, Beloit. Arrangements with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Daniels
Lucille Daniels, 79, of Beloit, passed away on March 3 at St. Luke Hospital, Milwaukee. A service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Beloit Life Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the church. Arrangements with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Eley
Kevin Joe Eley, 57, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Farr
Hazel Farr, 97, of Beloit, passed away on March 3. A service will be at 11 a.m. on March 21 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Francis
Margaret L. “Midge” Francis, 75, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at First Pentecostal Church, South Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Fry
Mitchell D. Fry, 60, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Hoffman
Machaela A. Hoffman, 18, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday at the UW Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.
Hodgmen
Sheree Hodgmen, 62, of Beloit, passed away on Friday. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Johnson
Carol Johnson, 63, of Beloit, passed away on Friday, Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Kopplin
Adella B. Kopplin, 80, of Janesville, died on March 5 at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Further visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Pulliam
Shakee Pulliam, 24, of Beloit, passed away on March 2 at Javon Bea Hospital. A service will be at noon on Thursday at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of God, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Ratchford
Shirley Ratchford, 84, of Bloomington, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, passed away on March 5. A memorial service will be at noon on Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Arrangements with Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit.
Walker
Michael W. Walker, 71, of Beloit, died on Friday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. A private family service will be held. Arrangements with Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville.
