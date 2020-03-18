Anderson

Wendell Anderson, 89, of Beloit, died Monday in his home. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on March 23 at Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Schoelzel

Bonnie B. Schoelzel, 83, of Colby, Wis., died Tuesday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.

