Heyerdahl
Richard C. Heyerdahl, 84, of Beloit, died on Sunday at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of mass on Thursday at the church. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.
Sturm
Betty J. Sturm, 85, of Beloit, died on Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A private family service will be at a later date. Arrangements with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel.
